June 6 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has requested for additional data for its muscle-wasting treatment as the agency decides whether to approve the drug or not.

The FDA deferred a highly anticipated decision on whether to approve Sarepta's drug, eteplirsen, last month, after an advisory panel determined that the treatment was not effective.

The agency requested that Sarepta provide dystrophin data from biopsies already obtained from the ongoing confirmatory study of eteplirsen, the company said on Monday.

Shares of the company soared 25 percent to $20.01 in extended trading.