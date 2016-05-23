NEW YORK May 23 Traders in the options market
are looking for a big move in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
shares this week when U.S. regulators are due to decide whether
the company can market the experimental drug eteplirsen to treat
mutations that cause Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a
muscle-wasting disease.
Positions taken on the options market show traders expect
shares to swing as much as 70 percent in either direction
depending on how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decides.
A decision is expect by Thursday.
An advisory panel to FDA has recommended against approval,
but the agency does not have to follow their recommendations,
and patients and their families are eager for access to the
experimental treatment. The deadly disease afflicts about 9,000
to 12,000 Americans, according to Sarepta.
Options traders have sent the stock's 30-day implied
volatility, a gauge of possible near-term moves for the shares,
to all-time highs.
A 70 percent move in the stock price would be the largest in
2-1/2 years for the highly volatile biotech stock, which on
Monday fell 9 percent to $17.43, down more than 50 percent for
the year to date.
"If Sarepta does get the approval the stock is going to be
meaningfully higher, probably in the $35 to $45 range," said
Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay.
"Else the stock could be in the $5 range," said the analyst,
who owns 300 shares of Sarepta. Janney Montgomery Scott has a
"neutral" rating on the stock.
Eteplirsen is designed to treat a subset of patients with
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which hampers muscle movement
and affects one in 3,600 newborn boys, with most patients dying
by the age of 30.
With no Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs for the
disease, pressure has been mounting on the regulator to swiftly
approve treatments. In January, the FDA rejected BioMarin
Pharmaceutical Inc's Kyndrisa, a rival drug to
Sarepta's eteplirsen.
For Sarepta, the going has been anything but smooth.
In January, the company shed more than half its market value
after FDA staff said they were unconvinced about the
effectiveness of the drug. On April 21, the shares
dropped 44 percent after FDA staff stuck by that assessment.
On April 25 a U.S. advisory panel concluded the experimental
drug had not been proven effective. The regulator is not obliged
to follow the guidance of advisory panels but typically does.
While hopes of approval have sent the shares up 22 percent
this month, analysts are not optimistic. Janney's Chattopadhyay
gives it a 15 percent chance for approval.
On Monday options were active with calls, usually used to
bet on shares rising, and puts, typically used to place bearish
bets, traded in nearly equal numbers.
The speculative trades appeared to lean to the upside, said
Steve Claussen, chief investment strategist at OptionsHouse, in
Chicago.
"Even though the probability (of an approval) is low, if
that in fact occurs, I would suggest that the move to the upside
would be even greater," Claussen said.
(Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Burns
and David Gregorio)