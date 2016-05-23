NEW YORK May 23 Traders in the options market are looking for a big move in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares this week when U.S. regulators are due to decide whether the company can market the experimental drug eteplirsen to treat mutations that cause Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a muscle-wasting disease.

Positions taken on the options market show traders expect shares to swing as much as 70 percent in either direction depending on how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration decides. A decision is expect by Thursday.

An advisory panel to FDA has recommended against approval, but the agency does not have to follow their recommendations, and patients and their families are eager for access to the experimental treatment. The deadly disease afflicts about 9,000 to 12,000 Americans, according to Sarepta.

Options traders have sent the stock's 30-day implied volatility, a gauge of possible near-term moves for the shares, to all-time highs.

A 70 percent move in the stock price would be the largest in 2-1/2 years for the highly volatile biotech stock, which on Monday fell 9 percent to $17.43, down more than 50 percent for the year to date.

"If Sarepta does get the approval the stock is going to be meaningfully higher, probably in the $35 to $45 range," said Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay.

"Else the stock could be in the $5 range," said the analyst, who owns 300 shares of Sarepta. Janney Montgomery Scott has a "neutral" rating on the stock.

Eteplirsen is designed to treat a subset of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which hampers muscle movement and affects one in 3,600 newborn boys, with most patients dying by the age of 30.

With no Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs for the disease, pressure has been mounting on the regulator to swiftly approve treatments. In January, the FDA rejected BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's Kyndrisa, a rival drug to Sarepta's eteplirsen.

For Sarepta, the going has been anything but smooth.

In January, the company shed more than half its market value after FDA staff said they were unconvinced about the effectiveness of the drug. On April 21, the shares dropped 44 percent after FDA staff stuck by that assessment.

On April 25 a U.S. advisory panel concluded the experimental drug had not been proven effective. The regulator is not obliged to follow the guidance of advisory panels but typically does.

While hopes of approval have sent the shares up 22 percent this month, analysts are not optimistic. Janney's Chattopadhyay gives it a 15 percent chance for approval.

On Monday options were active with calls, usually used to bet on shares rising, and puts, typically used to place bearish bets, traded in nearly equal numbers.

The speculative trades appeared to lean to the upside, said Steve Claussen, chief investment strategist at OptionsHouse, in Chicago.

"Even though the probability (of an approval) is low, if that in fact occurs, I would suggest that the move to the upside would be even greater," Claussen said. (Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Burns and David Gregorio)