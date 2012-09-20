PRETORIA, Sept 20 South Africa's Reserve Bank left its repo rate unchanged as expected at 5 percent on Thursday, saying it had already preemptively cut rates at its previous meeting.

Twenty-five of the 28 economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee would keep the repo rate - at which it lends to commercial banks - unchanged after a surprise 50 basis point cut in July. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Writing by Xola Potelwa;editing by David Dolan)