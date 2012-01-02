PARIS Jan 2 French President Nicolas Sarkozy will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Jan. 9 to prepare for upcoming European Union talks such as a Council meeting at the end of the month, Sarkozy's office said on Monday.

The two leaders are expected to build on proposals, agreed at a December EU summit in Brussels, for a new treaty to forge closer fiscal integration as Europe battles to stem a sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting By Vicky Buffery; Editing by Catherine Bremer)