US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks drag
Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as technology stocks declined and investors took a breather to assess Wall Street's recent record-setting run.
PARIS Jan 2 French President Nicolas Sarkozy will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Jan. 9 to prepare for upcoming European Union talks such as a Council meeting at the end of the month, Sarkozy's office said on Monday.
The two leaders are expected to build on proposals, agreed at a December EU summit in Brussels, for a new treaty to forge closer fiscal integration as Europe battles to stem a sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting By Vicky Buffery; Editing by Catherine Bremer)
Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as technology stocks declined and investors took a breather to assess Wall Street's recent record-setting run.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates story)
* Siyata Mobile Inc - offering will seek to raise a minimum of $1.5 million at $0.40 per unit