July 22 Sartorius AG :
* Says H1 consolidated order intake grew 8.9% in constant
currencies
* Says group sales revenue rose 7.8%
* Says H1 operating profit for the group also climbed 4.8%
* Says confirms its group forecast for the full year of 2014
* Says projects currency-adjusted growth in sales of 8-10
percent, an increase
in EBITDA margin to about 20.0 percent
* Says for bioprocess solutions it now expects sales growth to
reach the upper
end of the 12% to 15% range
* Says for lab products & services it now sees sales revenue
growing at lower
end of 1-4 percent range
* Says sees industrial technologies sales revenue at lower end
of the 1-4
percent growth range
