Oct 21 Sartorius AG

* Nine-Month figures for 2014: Sartorius grows in order intake, sales revenue and earnings

* Group sales revenue +9.6%; order intake +10.1%; underlying EBITDA +10.7%

* Increased its underlying EBITDA by 10.7% to 139.5 million euros in first 9 months

* Net profit for group totaled 50.5 million euros (9m 2013: 47.0 million euros)

