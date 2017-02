STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 The top executive of Scandinavian airline SAS said on Wednesday the company would remain under strong competitive pressure and that unit revenues were unlikely to rise, meaning cost control would continue to be in focus.

"I believe we will see continued pressure in the market. I can't foresee that unit revenues are going to rise," Rickard Gustafson said at a company presentation.

"We have to work with our ... productivity and efficiency. And the clearest goal we can set there is unit costs and unit costs will go down 3-5 percent each year."

