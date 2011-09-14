COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 Denmark's centre-left coalition could block the sale of the Danish government's 14 percent stake in Scandinavian airline SAS if it wins Thursday's elections, daily Berlingske said.

The governments of Denmark, Norway and Sweden together own half of SAS and have said they could consider selling their stakes in the carrier.

Denmark's Social Democrat-led "Red bloc" is leading opinion polls on the eve of parliamentary elections over the governing "Blue bloc" coalition.

"We think the ownership structure should be kept as it is now, with the government's holding a significant part of the share portfolio," Social Democrat member of parliament Morten Bodskov was quoted saying by the newspaper on Wednesday.

"We don't see any reason to sell SAS," said Bodskov, likely to become finance minister if the opposition wins and forms a government. "It would only mean losing influence over a vital part of the infrastructure."

The Danish government has said it could consider divesting its 14.3 percent stake if such a deal would secure development of the airline's services to and from Scandinavia.

German carrier Lufthansa has repeatedly been mentioned as a potential buyer.

The newspaper said there was widespread scepticism among the partners of the centre-left bloc over selling the government's stake. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Holmes)