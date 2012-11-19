STOCKHOLM Nov 19 Scandinavian airline SAS
has agreed a deal on cost cuts with a Danish cabin crew
union, the last of eight unions to fall in line with plans to
avoid bankruptcy, Danish news agency Ritzau reported on Monday.
Ritzau quoted the Danish cabin attendants union CAU as
saying a deal had been reached. Neither the union nor SAS could
immediately confirm the report. SAS said earlier it had reached
cost cutting deals with all of its major unions except CAU.
