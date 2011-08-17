* Pretax profit 729 mln SEK, vs forecast 240 mln
* Says expects to make full year profit
(Adds details, background)
STOCKHOLM Aug 17 Scandinavian airline SAS
swung to a second-quarter pretax profit that was much
higher than market expectations on Wednesday and repeated it
expected to make a profit for the full year.
The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, made a
pretax profit of 729 million Swedish crowns ($114 million)
against at forecast for a profit of 240 million in a Reuters
poll and a loss of 600 million a year earlier.
SAS has long been struggling with high costs and fierce
competition from no-frills rivals, while the global downturn and
soaring jet fuel prices in recent years have added to the
airline's troubles. It has only made a profit in two out of the
last 8 years.
However, its latest 7.6 billion crown cost-cutting programme
looks to have put it back on track.
"Jet-fuel prices, increasing uncertainty regarding the
global economy and additional capacity in the market are
continuing to present challenges but, provided that no
unexpected events occur, the conditions remain positive for the
SAS Group to achieve positive income before tax for full-year
2011," SAS said in a statement.
The latest economic turbulence, however, could make
conditions more challenging.
Industry body IATA said this week that the recent revival in
global air travel may be about to slow sharply as economic
headwinds discourage premium travel.
In June -- before the current bout of market turbulence
sparked by Europe's debt problems and a weak U.S. economy -- the
IATA more than halved its forecast for airline industry profits
this year to $4 billion.
($1 = 6.395 Swedish Kronas)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Mia Shanley; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)