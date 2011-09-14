* To cut unit costs 3-5 pct annually to 2015

* Expects pretax profit this year, first since 2007

* Shares rise 2.55 pct (Adds quote, background)

STOCKHOLM, Sept 13 (Reuters)-Scandinavian airline SAS said it would further cut costs as it looks to secure a return to profit in the face of an uncertain economic outlook and consolidate major restructuring efforts taken over the last few years.

The airline, half-owned by Norway, Sweden and Denmark, said it would aim to cut unit costs by 3 to 5 percent annually until 2015, dubbing its latest efficiency plan "4Excellence".

"This will be achieved by continued cost reductions, but also by strengthened focus on productivity improvements," CEO Rickard Gustafson said in a statement.

SAS has long been struggling with high costs and fierce competition from no-frills rivals such as Norwegian Air and Ryanair .

The global downturn and soaring jet fuel prices in recent years have added to its troubles. But SAS is in a much better position to deal with a gloomier climate now.

The company expects to make a pretax profit this year, its first since 2007 and only its third in the last 10 years.

SAS has refreshed its fleet, sold non-core operations and renegotiated contracts with many of its workers to bring in more efficient practices, bringing down costs.

The most recent programme, Core SAS, led to savings of around 7.6 billion crowns ($1.2 billion), cut unit costs by more than 20 percent and helped the flag-carrier of Norway, Sweden and Denmark make a profit of 729 million crowns in the April-June period.

In recent quarters SAS has added capacity and routes.

However, all the progress could be wasted if global uncertainty increases and passengers, particularly high-paying business class travellers, cut back on flights.

In August, industry body IATA said it expected slower growth ahead, pointing to falling confidence indicators in Europe and the United States.

Global airlines were already forecasting a meagre $4 billion profits this year.

Thai Airways has said it might not make a profit this year , while others are being forced into economies.

Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM , for example, has announced plans new cost cuts and said it will scale back air cargo operations to reduce its exposure to economic cycles. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)