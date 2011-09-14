* To cut unit costs 3-5 pct annually to 2015
* Expects pretax profit this year, first since 2007
* Shares rise 2.55 pct
STOCKHOLM, Sept 13 (Reuters)-Scandinavian airline SAS
said it would further cut costs as it looks to secure a
return to profit in the face of an uncertain economic outlook
and consolidate major restructuring efforts taken over the last
few years.
The airline, half-owned by Norway, Sweden and Denmark, said
it would aim to cut unit costs by 3 to 5 percent annually until
2015, dubbing its latest efficiency plan "4Excellence".
"This will be achieved by continued cost reductions, but
also by strengthened focus on productivity improvements," CEO
Rickard Gustafson said in a statement.
SAS has long been struggling with high costs and fierce
competition from no-frills rivals such as Norwegian Air
and Ryanair .
The global downturn and soaring jet fuel prices in recent
years have added to its troubles. But SAS is in a much better
position to deal with a gloomier climate now.
The company expects to make a pretax profit this year, its
first since 2007 and only its third in the last 10 years.
SAS has refreshed its fleet, sold non-core operations and
renegotiated contracts with many of its workers to bring in more
efficient practices, bringing down costs.
The most recent programme, Core SAS, led to savings of
around 7.6 billion crowns ($1.2 billion), cut unit costs by more
than 20 percent and helped the flag-carrier of Norway, Sweden
and Denmark make a profit of 729 million crowns in the
April-June period.
In recent quarters SAS has added capacity and routes.
However, all the progress could be wasted if global
uncertainty increases and passengers, particularly high-paying
business class travellers, cut back on flights.
In August, industry body IATA said it expected slower growth
ahead, pointing to falling confidence indicators in Europe and
the United States.
Global airlines were already forecasting a meagre $4 billion
profits this year.
Thai Airways has said it might not make a profit
this year , while others are being forced into
economies.
Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM , for example,
has announced plans new cost cuts and said it will scale back
air cargo operations to reduce its exposure to economic cycles.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)