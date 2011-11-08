* Q3 pretax profit 276 mln SEK vs forecast 369 mln

* Says conditions remain for marginal 2011 profit

* Blames fuel costs, competition, global slowdown

* Shares fall 10 pct (Adds CEO comment, updates shares)

By Simon Johnson and Johannes Hellstrom

STOCKHOLM, Nov 8 Airline SAS , the flag carrier of Norway, Sweden and Denmark, said the global slowdown would bite in the fourth quarter and it would only make a slight profit for the year, adding to gloom across the travel industry.

SAS reported a third-quarter pretax profit below expectations on Tuesday and lowered its full year outlook slightly due to a worsening economic climate, sending its shares lower.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has already warned of tough times ahead for airlines, predicting industry profits in 2012 will fall 29 percent to $4.9 billion from $6.9 billion this year.

"As of January-Sept this year we have a result before taxes of just north of 400 million crowns ($61 million) and my forecast for the full year is for a marginally positive result," Chief Executive Rickard Gustafson told Reuters.

Previously, SAS had simply said it would make a profit in 2011 after a 3 billion Swedish crown ($456 million) loss in 2010.

News agency Direkt quoted SAS's chief financial officer saying SAS would make a loss in the fourth quarter.

Gustafson declined to comment on that statement and would not give an outlook for 2012.

"What I can say right now is that I can't foresee the yield pressure will ease off, at least for a few quarters," he said.

Jet-fuel costs, competition and global economic developments, particularly in Spain where SAS still owns a stake in Spanair, are behind SAS's renewed caution.

Gustafson said the airline will be "very, very aggressive" in achieving its target of reducing unit costs by 3 to 5 percent annually until 2015.

Year-to-date, SAS's pretax profit is 448 million crowns, compared with a loss of 2.6 billion a year earlier.

The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Denmark and Norway, has not made a full-year profit since 2007 and has only been in the black three times in the last 10 years.

Shares in SAS were down 9.7 percent at 10.70 crowns at 1120 GMT. The STOXX Europe 600 Travel and Leisure index was up 0.4 percent.

STRUGGLE

SAS made a pretax profit of 276 million crowns in the third quarter against a forecast of 369 million in a Reuters poll and a loss of 1.0 billion a year earlier.

The airline has been struggling for years with high costs and fierce competition from no-frills rivals such as Norwegian Air and Ryanair .

The global downturn in 2009 and soaring jet fuel prices in recent years have added to its troubles, though a series of restructuring packages has made the airline much more competitive in recent quarters.

SAS has refreshed its fleet, sold non-core units and got unions to be more flexible, bringing down costs.

The most recent programme, Core SAS, brought savings of about 7.6 billion crowns and cut unit costs by over 20 percent.

But if global recession strikes and passengers, particularly high-paying business class travellers, cut back on flights, next year could see SAS slip back into the red.

"We knew that the problems where coming around the corner, we've heard it from Finnair and we heard it from Lufthansa," said Jacob Pedersen, analyst at Sydbank.

"Looking forward into the earnings environment in the next quarters it will be more difficult than I anticipated." ($1 = 6.584 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Jon Loades-Carter)