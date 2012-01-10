* Shares rise as much as 17 pct on takeover talk
* SAS seen likely target for buyer in long term
(Adds SAS comment, background)
STOCKHOLM Jan 10 SAS said on
Tuesday it was not in talks for a possible takeover by Qatar
Airways, after a newspaper report about a deal sent the
Scandinavian airline's shares soaring.
SAS shares were up as much as 17 percent at one point in
Stockholm after Norwegian paper Dagens Naringsliv quoted Ole
Kirchert Christensen, chief executive of consultancy
Travelbroker, saying the two airlines were a perfect fit.
"There are no discussions ongoing with Qatar Airways about a
purchase of SAS," SAS spokesman Anders Lindstrom said.
Qatar Airways declined to comment.
SAS, 50 percent-owned by Sweden, Denmark and Norway, has
been struggling for years against overcapacity, cut-price rivals
and an aged fleet of planes, and has long been seen as unlikely
to survive alone in the long term.
A series of turnaround plans over the last few years have
aimed to put it in shape to attract a buyer.
At the end of 2010, German airline Lufthansa was
hotly tipped to be preparing a bid for SAS, but that came to
nothing.
Norway, Sweden and Denmark have all said they are willing to
sell. But with the airline still struggling and the global
outlook bleak, the time may not be ripe.
Jacob Pedersen, analyst at Sydbank, said SAS had been
surrounded by takeover speculation for years without anything
happening. "I really don't think anything is going to happen
short-term, either," he said.
He said interest from Qatar was most likely speculation.
"It's possible, but then everything is possible. Lufthansa
could do the same, and other companies are also a good
fit with SAS," he said.
SAS has not made a full-year profit since 2007 and has only
been in the black three times in the last 10 years.
It has targeted a return to profit in 2011, but deepening
gloom in the airline industry due to high oil prices forced
SAS's Chief Executive Rickard Gustafson to warn in November that
any profit would be slight.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson and Christopher Jungstedt; Editing
by Will Waterman)