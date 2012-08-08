* Pretax profit 371 million SEK, boosted by one-off
STOCKHOLM, Aug 8 Scandinavian airline SAS
made a small profit in the second quarter after nine
months of losses as cost cuts began to offset the effects of a
weak economic environment and rocketing jet fuel prices.
While the global economy is not as bad as in the last crisis
in 2008-2009, airlines - mostly in Europe - have been hit by a
fall in travel while a long existing problem of overcapacity
remains.
Jet fuel costs are also a headache - rising 800 million
Swedish crowns ($119.3 million) for SAS in the quarter alone
compared to the previous year.
The Scandinavian airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and
Denmark, has implemented a series of cost cutting programmes
over the last few years, but has not made a full year profit
since 2007 and has only been in the black three years out of the
last 11.
In the second quarter, SAS made a pretax profit of 371
million Swedish crowns ($55.32 million) against a Reuters survey
average forecast for a profit of 812 million.
Excluding a one-off profit from the sale of real estate, the
company made 137 million crowns in the quarter. In the year to
date, SAS has made a pretax loss of 761 million crowns.
The group said earnings remained unsatisfactory, but that
its latest 5 billion crown savings programme was beginning to
have an effect. Unit revenues rose slightly and unit costs were
down.
SAS is not alone in suffering.
European peers Lufthansa, IAG and Air
France-KLM have embarked on cost cutting programmes,
trimmed profit forecasts and slashed plans to expand capacity
and fleets this year.
Even budget carriers have had a tough time. Ryanair
plans to ground 80 planes in the face of weaker demand.
Earlier this year easyJet said it planned to cut
flights to and from Madrid by 20 percent after ceasing to base
aircraft and employees there.
The International Air Transport Association reckoned in June
the airline industry globally will eke out a $3 billion profit
this year, less than half the $7.9 carriers made in 2011.
SAS has not given a forecast for the full-year, citing global
economic uncertainty, high fuel prices and intense competition.
($1 = 6.7059 Swedish crowns)
