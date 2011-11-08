STOCKHOLM Nov 8 Scandinavian airline SAS
reported a third-quarter pretax profit below
expectations on Tuesday and lowered its outlook slightly due to
worsening economic conditions.
The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, made
a pretax profit of 276 million crowns ($42 million) in the
period against a forecast of 369 million in a Reuters poll and a
loss of 1.0 billion a year earlier.
"On condition that nothing unexpected occurs, it is our
opinion that there is still the potential for SAS to achieve
marginally positive income before tax for full-year 2011," the
airline said in a statement.
Previously, SAS had not said that profit would be marginal
at best in 2011 only that it believed it would make a profit.
($1 = 6.584 Swedish Crowns)
