Austrian police arrest man who appeared in public as Hitler
VIENNA, Feb 13 Austrian police have detained a man for glorifying the Nazi regime, after he appeared in public dressed as Adolf Hitler, a police spokesman said.
STOCKHOLM Aug 8 Scandinavian airline SAS reported a small second-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday, squeezed by a weak economic environment and rocketing jet fuel prices.
The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, made a pretax profit of 371 million Swedish crowns ($55.32 million)against a Reuters survey average forecast for a profit of 812 million.
The group, which has been loss-making for several years, said earnings remained unsatisfactory but that a 5 billion crown savings programme was beginning to have an effect.
SAS has not given a forecast for the full-year, citing global economic uncertainty, high fuel prices and intense competition. ($1 = 6.7059 Swedish crowns)
NEW YORK, Feb 13 Mick McGuire, founder of activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, told CNBC on Monday that Deckers Outdoor Corp had erred by investing significantly in physical retail stores.
BOSTON, Feb 13 Executive pay that is disproportionate to a company's past performance may also signal that poor returns are coming, according to a study set for release on Monday by shareholder activist group As You Sow.