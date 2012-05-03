STOCKHOLM May 3 Scandinavian airline SAS reported on Thursday a fresh loss in the first quarter, hurt by a weak economic environment and rocketing jet fuel prices.

The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, made a pretax loss of 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($163 million) against a Reuters poll forecast loss of 514 million and compared with a 558 million crown loss in the year-ago period.

The group, in the middle of a 5 billion crown savings programme, predicted passenger growth of 5 to 7 percent but expected continued pressure on its yield this year.

It did not provide a profitability forecast for the year, citing global economic uncertainty, high fuel prices and intense competition. ($1 = 6.7475 Swedish crowns)