STOCKHOLM May 3 Scandinavian airline SAS
reported on Thursday a fresh loss in the first quarter,
hurt by a weak economic environment and rocketing jet fuel
prices.
The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, made
a pretax loss of 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($163 million)
against a Reuters poll forecast loss of 514 million and compared
with a 558 million crown loss in the year-ago period.
The group, in the middle of a 5 billion crown savings
programme, predicted passenger growth of 5 to 7 percent but
expected continued pressure on its yield this year.
It did not provide a profitability forecast for the year,
citing global economic uncertainty, high fuel prices and intense
competition.
($1 = 6.7475 Swedish crowns)