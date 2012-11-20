UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM Nov 20 Scandinavian airline SAS said on Tuesday its board of directors has agreed to a 30 percent pay cut as part of a restructuring plan to secure the company's long-term survival.
The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, won backing from unions for major cost cuts on Monday , including wage cuts for many cabin crew and pilots.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources