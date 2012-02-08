UK's May to speak to Peugeot CEO later on Wednesday - spokesman
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Scandinavian airline SAS said on Wednesday it would accelerate a plan to cut costs after dipping to yet another loss in the fourth quarter and forecasting a weak start to 2012.
The airline, half-owned by Sweden, Norway and Denmark, made a pretax loss of 2.08 billion Swedish crowns against a Reuters poll forecast loss of 2.14 billion. A loss had been expected after a writedown on the bankruptcy of Spanair.
The group said in a statement it would in 2012-2013 accelerate its latest restructuring plan, called 4Excellence, which aims to reduce unit costs by 3 to 5 percent.
This would involve measures totalling 5 billion crowns in 2012-2013 and cutting the equivalent of 300 full time administration jobs, it added. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Sven Nordenstam)
LONDON, Feb 22 British Prime Minister Theresa May will speak to the head of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares later on Wednesday, May's spokesman said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 22 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday that subsidized bus and truck tires imported from China had not damaged the U.S. industry.
TORONTO, Feb 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high hit the day before, as lower commodity prices weighed on shares of energy and materials companies and domestic retail sales fell the most in nine months.