STOCKHOLM Oct 5 Scandinavian airline SAS said on Friday that its group passenger traffic rose 8.3 percent year-on-year last month after a 6.9 percent gain in August.

The group said in a statement that its load factor improved by 1.9 percentage points to 76.5 percent.

"Traffic growth was good on most routes during September and particularly strong on intercontinental and European routes as the group increased its seasonal capacity to leisure destinations," it added. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin, editing by Johan Ahlander)