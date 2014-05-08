UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM May 8 Airline SAS trimmed it forecast for the full year on Thursday, blaming competition in its home Scandinavian markets for pushing down yields.
SAS said rival airlines had shifted capacity to Scandinavia in the last six months and that meant that unit revenues had developed weaker than expected during the second quarter.
SAS said that if conditions don't worsen "the potential exists to post a positive EBT, including the positive effect from the amendments to pension reporting, also in the 2013/2014 fiscal year," the airline said in a statement.
Its previous outlook had excluded the effects of pension reporting. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Mia Shanley)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources