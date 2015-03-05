* Posts Q1 loss of 836 mln SEK vs forecast 889 mln

* Says sees cost savings around 1.3 bln SEK in 2014/2015

* Repeats sees potential for 2014/2015 core profit (Adds CFO, details, shares)

STOCKHOLM, March 5 Scandinavian airline SAS posted a smaller than expected first-quarter loss on Thursday and said it was working intensively to trim costs and remained intent on reaching a core profit for its current fiscal year.

SAS, 50 percent owned by Sweden, Denmark and Norway, has in recent years carried out a series of restructuring programmes and tapped its owners for cash amid overcapacity and price pressure from budget carriers such as Ryanair and Norwegian.

SAS said late last year it would launch additional long-term cost savings due to the tough market environment, seeking to boost earnings by 2.1 billion Swedish crowns by 2017.

"We have a need to continue reducing our costs and that is something we are working really hard on", Chief Financial Officer Goran Jansson told Reuters. Savings will primarily be in logistics, staff and real estate.

"During this year we will reduce costs by 1.3 billion."

The pretax loss in the November through January period was 836 million crowns ($100 million) compared with a loss of 146 million a year ago and a mean forecast for a 889 million loss in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The SAS shares traded 3.8 percent lower by 08.45 GMT while the Stockholm benchmark index was up by 0.6 percent. The slide was mainly due to softer traffic data for February.

"The report was as expected and they are keeping its guidance", Handelsbanken analyst Dan Togo Jensen said.

"It is due to the traffic numbers. The yield in February is slightly weaker."

SAS total traffic in February decreased by 1.8 percent while the yield were down 0.4 percent.

The airline repeated it saw potential to post positive earnings before tax and nonrecurring items in the 2014/2015 fiscal year. ($1 = 8.3612 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Rebecka Roos; Editing by Simon Johnson and Niklas Pollard)