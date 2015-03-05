* Posts Q1 loss of 836 mln SEK vs forecast 889 mln
* Says sees cost savings around 1.3 bln SEK in 2014/2015
* Repeats sees potential for 2014/2015 core profit
STOCKHOLM, March 5 Scandinavian airline SAS
posted a smaller than expected first-quarter loss on
Thursday and said it was working intensively to trim costs and
remained intent on reaching a core profit for its current fiscal
year.
SAS, 50 percent owned by Sweden, Denmark and Norway, has in
recent years carried out a series of restructuring programmes
and tapped its owners for cash amid overcapacity and price
pressure from budget carriers such as Ryanair and
Norwegian.
SAS said late last year it would launch additional long-term
cost savings due to the tough market environment, seeking to
boost earnings by 2.1 billion Swedish crowns by 2017.
"We have a need to continue reducing our costs and that is
something we are working really hard on", Chief Financial
Officer Goran Jansson told Reuters. Savings will primarily be in
logistics, staff and real estate.
"During this year we will reduce costs by 1.3 billion."
The pretax loss in the November through January period was
836 million crowns ($100 million) compared with a loss of 146
million a year ago and a mean forecast for a 889 million loss in
a Reuters poll of analysts.
The SAS shares traded 3.8 percent lower by 08.45 GMT while
the Stockholm benchmark index was up by 0.6 percent. The slide
was mainly due to softer traffic data for February.
"The report was as expected and they are keeping its
guidance", Handelsbanken analyst Dan Togo Jensen said.
"It is due to the traffic numbers. The yield in February is
slightly weaker."
SAS total traffic in February decreased by 1.8 percent while
the yield were down 0.4 percent.
The airline repeated it saw potential to post positive
earnings before tax and nonrecurring items in the 2014/2015
fiscal year.
($1 = 8.3612 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Rebecka Roos; Editing by Simon Johnson and Niklas
Pollard)