STOCKHOLM, Sept 7 Airline SAS : * Airline SAS says group's traffic (rpk) increased by 6.9 percent in

August * Says load factor improved by 1.8 p.u. to 78.8% a record

for August * ASays currency adjusted yield n July was up by

4.1% versus previous year and rask was up 8.7% somewhat better than expected * Says for August 2012 both yield and rask (change versus

last year) are expected to be positive.