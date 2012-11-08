STOCKHOLM Nov 8 Sas AB : * Group traffic figures - October 2012 * Says Sas group's capacity (ask) increased by 6.7% and the group's traffic

(rpk) increased by 5.4% * Says The SAS Group's load factor declined 0.9 p.u. to 74.1% * Says traffic growth continued to be positive during October, but did not fully match all additional capacity -- Weather conditions and short term operational challenges also affected the growth * Says Currency adjusted yield (Scandinavian Airlines) in September was down 1.6% versus previous year and RASK was up 0.8% in line with previous guidance * Says for October 2012 the yield and RASK (change vs last year) are expected to be close to unchanged or positive