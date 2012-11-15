STOCKHOLM Nov 15 Crisis-hit SAS has
seen ticket sales this week hit by uncertainty over the
airline's future, a source with good knowledge of SAS bookings
told Reuters on Thursday.
SAS said on Monday it planned to slim down its 15,000
workforce to around 9,000 through job cuts and asset sales. It
needs union approval for the package or vital funding won't be
forthcoming.
"Sales are falling, you can see that quite clearly," the
source said, adding the decline was visible in private traveller
bookings rather than the business segment.
"Yesterday was a really bad day with many, many fewer
bookings than usual."
The source estimated bookings on Wednesday were down about
30 percent from a normal Wednesday.
An SAS spokesman declined to comment on details of the
company's sales, but said SAS had had calls from concerned
travellers.
"Considering the amount of press - and not very positive
press at the moment - it is not a massive amount of calls or
cancellations or lesser bookings," SAS spokesman Johan Dyrendahl
said.
The source said SAS's loyalty programme, Eurobonus, had also
been affected with members trying to use up points built up from
earlier flights.
