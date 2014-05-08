STOCKHOLM May 8 A Russian spy plane flew dangerously close to an SAS passenger plane en route from Copenhagen to Rome earlier this year, a SAS spokeswoman said, confirming a report by Swedish television on Thursday.

The incident took place over international waters between Denmark and Sweden in the Baltic sea on March 3, Swedish television reported.

SAS spokeswoman Trine Kromann said the Russian military reconaissance aircraft had come within approximately 90 metres of the SAS plane, which was carrying 132 passengers, forcing its pilot to quickly change altitude.

"It was a serious incident, she said, adding SAS pilots had seen an increasing number of such reconnaissance aircraft in the air around that time. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Andrew Roche)