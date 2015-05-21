* Six Norwegian pilots go on strike, more than 300 may follow

* Company agrees new collective agreement with Swedish pilots

* Shares rise 2.6 pct (Recasts, adds Norway comments)

STOCKHOLM/OSLO, May 21 Scandinavian airline SAS struck a deal with its Swedish pilots' union on Thursday over staffing but failed to reach an accord with around 300 pilots in Norway, raising the risk of major conflict at the top Nordic carrier.

The deal averted imminent industrial action by 400 Swedish pilots that would have grounded hundreds of flights. However, six Norwegian SAS pilots went on strike on Thursday and more will join in the coming days unless the parties resolve their differences, the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) said.

SAS cancelled 110 flights on Wednesday as a precaution ahead of a potential strike in Sweden but said services should be back to normal by Thursday afternoon.

Facing tough competition from low-cost rivals such as Ryanair and Norwegian Air Shuttle, the carrier is asking for more flexibility in its operations and a uniform set of collective agreements in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

SAS pilots opposed a collective agreement that increased the airline's ability to adapt staffing levels to seasonal swings in demand.

Talks with the Swedish pilots association SPF had run past two deadlines before a deal was reached.

"It has been a very long process and we are now satisfied with the new agreement which will secure job opportunities for our members," SPF Chairman Peter Larsson said in a statement.

The airline has now reached collective agreements with three out of four pilots' unions, including a smaller Norwegian union.

The LO union, however, said it was considering how quickly to escalate the conflict, but did not give details of its demands.

A source close to the Norwegian talks told Reuters there were currently no negotiations taking place.

Another 13 Norwegian pilots plan to go on strike in the next two days and the rest of around 310 Norway-based pilots could follow shortly afterwards, Norway's state mediator said.

ONE-YEAR DEAL

Shares in SAS were up 2.6 percent by 1227 GMT. A strike by more than Swedish 400 pilots would have resulted in around 270 flights being cancelled, affecting about 25,000 passengers, SAS said.

SAS, part-owned by the governments of Sweden, Denmark and Norway, said in a statement the new agreement with Swedish pilots, which covers all aspects of work, including pay, working hours, staffing flexibility through the year, would be valid for one year from May 21.

"We hope to return to normal traffic in Sweden as soon as possible," the firm said in a statement.

In March, pilots at budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle staged an 11-day strike before reaching an agreement with management over pay, benefits and work hours. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, Terje Solsvik, Camilla Knudsen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Niklas Pollard/Susan Thomas/Susan Fenton)