STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Swissport International said on Friday it had bought a 10 percent stake in each of Scandinavian airline SAS's three ground handling companies.

In March 2013, the companies announced they had signed a letter of intent relating to the outsourcing of all SAS's ground and cargo handling services in Scandinavia.

"The parties have agreed to put these negotiations on hold until after completion of Swissport's acquisition and integration of Servisair," the companies said in a statement.

The companies gave no value for the deal. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)