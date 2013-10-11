STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Swissport International said
on Friday it had bought a 10 percent stake in each of
Scandinavian airline SAS's three ground handling
companies.
In March 2013, the companies announced they had signed a
letter of intent relating to the outsourcing of all SAS's ground
and cargo handling services in Scandinavia.
"The parties have agreed to put these negotiations on hold
until after completion of Swissport's acquisition and
integration of Servisair," the companies said in a statement.
The companies gave no value for the deal.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)