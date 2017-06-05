UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ISTANBUL, June 5 SASA Polyester's lands in southern Turkey have been revalued at 600.3 million lira ($171.6 million) from the 25.8 million lira reported in its first-quarter results, the company said on Monday in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange.
Shares of SASA Polyester climbed up as much as 14.5 percent following the announcement, before trading was briefly suspended. The stock was the top gainer of Turkey's BIST index.
The company which makes polyester fibres, filament yarns and polymers will reflect the new value in the first-half earnings reports, the statement said.
The properties which were subject to revaluation were in the southern provinces of Adana and Hatay. ($1 = 3.4980 liras) (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources