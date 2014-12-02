Dec 2 Sasfin Holdings Ltd :

* Acquisition of Fintech and withdrawal of cautionary

* Effective date of proposed transaction is 30 June 2014

* Consideration payable by Sasfin on closing date of proposed transaction shall be an amount of R156,260,810.00

* Consideration payable may be adjusted upwards in accordance with formulae set out in agreement, subject to paragraph 2.4, by a maximum amount of R25,000,000.00