NAIROBI Dec 13 Kenyan tea and coffee grower Sasini reported on Tuesday a 27 percent drop in pretax profit to 1.01 billion shillings ($11.2 million) for the year ended September, due to drought and rising input costs.

Revenue rose to 2.66 billion shillings from 2.29 billion last year, attributed to improved tea and coffee prices and a favourable shilling exchange rate.

"The results were however negatively impacted on by rising costs of the main inputs particularly in relation to energy, farm inputs and labour," the company said.

The shilling is off an all-time low against the dollar of 107, but is still 9.55 percent weaker in the year to date, favouring exports.

Earnings per share fell to 1.72 shillings from 4.30. The company recommended a final dividend of 0.50 shilling per share. ($1 = 89.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsa and Erica Billingham)