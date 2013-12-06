Dec 6 The Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Friday sold C$300 million ($283 million) of debentures in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.90 percent debentures were priced at 97.274 to yield 4.054 percent or 78 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The total outstanding amount of the issue is now C$750 million.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.