Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
Oct 2 The Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday sold C$400 million ($388 million) of bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.90 percent bonds due June 2, 2045, were priced at 99.437 to yield 3.931 percent or 85.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).