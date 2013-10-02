Oct 2 The Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Wednesday sold C$400 million ($388 million) of bonds, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.90 percent bonds due June 2, 2045, were priced at 99.437 to yield 3.931 percent or 85.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of the sale.