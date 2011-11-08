* Wall government takes largest seat pct in decades
* Potash Corp, Mosaic, Agrium pay provincial royalties
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 7 Brad Wall's
Saskatchewan Party romped to the biggest election victory in
decades on Monday in the resource-rich western Canadian
province, promising to leave potash royalties unchanged for the
next four years.
Saskatchewan holds one of the world's richest reserves of
potash -- a mineral mined to fertilize crops -- and royalties
typically add hundreds of millions of dollars to the provincial
treasury each year.
The Saskatchewan Party won re-election in what looked to be
the biggest landslide in 29 years, winning or leading in 49 of
58 seats in the province's legislature late on Monday with
nearly all polling stations reporting.
The New Democratic Party (NDP) were on pace to claim the
remaining nine seats, tying the party's all-time worst showing.
"(Wall) really hugged the center, he did a good job of
defining himself as a compassionate conservative," said David
McGrane, a political studies professor at University of
Saskatchewan. "People warmed up to it and he avoided any big
scandal."
The Saskatchewan Party has long dominated rural areas but
it claimed additional seats in the province's largest cities of
Saskatoon and Regina, which have tended to support the NDP.
Right-of-center politics dominate in the Canadian Prairie
provinces, with the Conservative Party controlling most of the
federal seats and provincial parties of the right governing in
Saskatchewan and Alberta.
Wall has promised to leave potash royalties paid to the
province by major producers unchanged for the next governing
term, in contrast to the NDP, which wanted to raise them.
Saskatchewan is the home base of Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan (POT.TO) and its rivals Mosaic Co (MOS.N) and
Agrium Inc (AGU.TO) also have potash mines in the province.
Saskatchewan, flush with jobs in the mining and oil and gas
sectors, has the lowest unemployment rate among Canada's 10
provinces. While other provinces sank into deficit during the
recession, Saskatchewan has continued its streak of surpluses.
Wall has promised to funnel half of the province's
surpluses into paying down Saskatchewan's C$3.8 billion
government debt during the next four years.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)