TORONTO, April 13 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB), the country's largest pension fund
manager, said on Monday it is concerned about the Saskatchewan
government's decision to temporarily ban certain institutional
investors from buying farmland in the province.
The western province said on Monday it plans a review of
farmland ownership rules under the Saskatchewan Farm Security
Act. Pension plans and other institutional investors will be
unable to purchase farmland in Saskatchewan while the review is
ongoing. No completion date was given for the review.
In January, Reuters reported the province, whose plains grow
more wheat than Argentina, is likely to tighten what are already
some of North America's strictest rules for buying farmland as
Saskatchewan looks to fend off big money managers hungry for
what they see as a winning investment.
Saskatchewan law already requires that companies that invest
in farmland be 100 percent owned by Canadians. Purchases by
pension funds are also banned, but the Saskatchewan Farm Land
Security Board allowed CPPIB to buy 115,000 acres in 2013 on the
basis that its corporate structure was unique.
"Our goal is not to limit investment but to ensure the
long-term success of Saskatchewan's agriculture industry and
economy," Lyle Stewart, the province's agriculture minister,
said in a statement.
The province plans to release details on the consultation
process later this spring.
The CPPIB, which manages contributions from 18 million
Canadians to support the Canada Pension Plan, said it had
ensured it was a qualified buyer before it bought farmland in
the province and notified Saskatchewan's Farm Land Security
Board about its plans in advance.
CPPIB said it did not receive any indication at the time
that its investments in farmland were not welcome.
"We are confident that our farmland investments will
generate returns for the CPP Fund while doing no harm to
Saskatchewan, its farmland market or the farmers," CPPIB's
senior managing director Michel Leduc said in a statement.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)