June 9 Sasol Ltd :
* Sasol and Ineos reach final investment decision on high
density polyethylene joint venture
* 50/50 joint venture will produce 470 kilotons per annum of
bimodal HDPE using innovene(TM)s process technology licensed
from Ineos Technologies
* Ethylene required for production of HDPE will be supplied
by Sasol and Ineos in proportion to their respective ownership
positions
* Plant start-up is expected in 2016 calendar year.
* Ineos will operate HDPE plant at its battleground
manufacturing complex in Laporte
* Because plant will be debt financed, investment decision
is conditional on achieving financial close
