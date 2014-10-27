BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling extends revolving credit from Seadrill
* Says it has extended $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill Limited, its majority shareholder, to April 31, 2017
Oct 27 Sasol Ltd :
* Sasol announces final investment decision on world-scale ethane cracker and derivatives complex in Louisiana
* Announced final approval of an us$8.1 billion ethane cracker and derivatives complex at its existing site in lake charles, louisiana
* Additional us$800 million will be invested in infrastructure and utility improvements
* Is well-advanced in raising funds required for construction and will utilise a variety of international u.s. Dollar-Based source
* Site preparation is underway, and company expects that facility will achieve beneficial operation in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To partner with uber to offer guests greater choice by facilitating travel to/from airport once they have booked ticket on Jet app
