Oct 27 Sasol Ltd :

* Sasol announces final investment decision on world-scale ethane cracker and derivatives complex in Louisiana

* Announced final approval of an us$8.1 billion ethane cracker and derivatives complex at its existing site in lake charles, louisiana

* Additional us$800 million will be invested in infrastructure and utility improvements

* Is well-advanced in raising funds required for construction and will utilise a variety of international u.s. Dollar-Based source

* Site preparation is underway, and company expects that facility will achieve beneficial operation in 2018