JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 Sasol Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share up by 25% to R42,28 * Says total dividend up by 35% to R17,50 per share * Says operating profit up by 23% to R36,8 billion * Says anticipate that Sasol synfuels production volumes will improve to

between 7,2 and 7,4 million tons * Says on track to deliver on our expectations for improved operational

performance * Says Sasol synfuels, delivered production for the year of 7,2 million tons