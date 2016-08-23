BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
(Adds details)
Aug 23 Petrochemicals company Sasol Ltd on Tuesday raised the price tag of its U.S. ethane cracker project to $11 billion from $8.9 billion, in line with an estimate it flagged to the market in June.
* Project is under construction near Lake Charles, Louisiana adjacent to Sasol's existing chemical operations.
* An independent third party review of the estimate has been carried out.
* Detailed review has confirmed that the total capital cost for the project is expected to be $11 billion, which includes site infrastructure and utility improvements. This is an increase of $2.1 bln from its original estimate in October 2014.
* Sasol says there has been a significant increase in costs due to much more ground works required to establish the site compared to what was estimated previously.
* The total labour cost is expected to increase by around $670 million.
* There have been weather delays over the site construction period.
* Cash savings that have been achieved from company's low oil price response plan, and cost savings resulting from a business performance enhancement programme, are both well ahead of previously communicated targets
* As of June 30, capital expenditure on LCCP was $4.8 bln, and the overall project completion was around 50 pct
* The schedule for LCCP remains same as communicated on June 6.
* The first, linear low-density polyethylene unit is expected to achieve beneficial operation in second half of calendar year 2018
* An impairment of $65 mln has been recognised for the 2016 financial year pertaining to the low-density polyethylene unit.
* Sasol will report its full-year results on Sept 12.Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ed Stoddard and Bengaluru Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010
DUBAI, Jan 29 Emirates airline has changed pilot and flight attendant rosters on flights to the United States following the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, highlighting the challenges facing airlines to deal with the new rules.