JOHANNESBURG Jan 10 Sasol Germany, a subsidiary of South African petrochemicals group Sasol, said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement to sell its Witten production site and its associated oleochemicals business to Hamburg-based Cremer Oleo.

The companies did not disclose the value of the transaction and the deal is awaiting approval from competition authorities.

The Witten site employs 100 people and produces more than 250 different oleochemicals used in cosmetics, food and pharmaceuticals and for technical products.

(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)