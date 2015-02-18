* Shares in biggest intra-day fall in 16 years
* Dividend change to save costs as oil slides
(Adds new low on shares, background)
By Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 18 South African
petrochemicals company Sasol signalled it could cut its
dividend to save cash due to the low oil price, sending its
shares down as much as 11 percent in their biggest intra-day
fall in 16 years.
Sasol, the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, said
in a statement its earnings would be negatively impacted by the
overall low oil price environment. Oil hit a six-year low in
January, although it has since recouped some of those losses.
Sasol, which makes about 40 percent of its revenue from oil,
said in a statement that it would change its progressive
dividend policy of maintaining or growing dividends to one that
gave it the flexibility to pay lower dividends.
Spokesman Alex Anderson said the company would disclose the
new dividend range at its half-year results next month.
"The cover would not be far off the 2.2 to 2.8 times range
we've used in the past few years until 2014," he said. Sasol's
average dividend over the last seven years has been 1,022 South
African cents.
According to the company's website, Sasol last cut its final
dividend in its 2009 financial year.
Earlier this month, the company said it expected first-half
earnings - due on March 9 - to rise by up to 9 percent after
rising output and higher sales offset the softer oil prices.
Last month the company implemented a cash saving initiative,
including delaying a decision on whether it would build a $14
billion gas-to-liquids plant in the U.S.
The company's shares fell 11 percent to their biggest
intra-day decline since Sept. 1998, according to Thomson Reuters
data, but recouped to trade 7.1 percent lower at 439 rand.
Sasol shares have been volatile since last year, losing
about 35 percent since an all-time high in June 2014.
"By definition a change in dividend policy is a surprise to
investors, so you are seeing a sell-off. We are expecting a big
dividend cut," one analyst, who has a buy recommendation on
Sasol and declined to be named, told Reuters.
Oil, in oversupply, hit a six-year low in January, but has
since risen more than 35 percent. Analysts say however the
recent rally is overblown, with stockpiles of U.S. commercial
crude at their highest since records began.
(Additional reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James
Macharia and Susan Thomas)