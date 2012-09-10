* Company diversifies into chemicals, gas and clean energy
* FY headline EPS up 25 pct to 42.28 rand
* Turnover up to 169.4 billion rand from 142.4 billion.
* Synfuels output at 7.2 mln tonnes
(Recasts with natural gas plans, adds details and background)
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South African
petrochemicals group Sasol Ltd plans to pursue its
natural gas-focused strategy through further acquisitions or by
partnering with other producers to convert their gas into fuel
or chemicals, a senior official said on Monday.
Sasol is the world's top maker of motor fuels from coal, but
has increasingly been diversifying into chemicals, gas and
clean-energy projects, partly to align itself with wider moves
to low-carbon systems and to benefit from low gas prices.
"We are looking in particular at North America because that
is still the hottest gas province in the world, but we won't
make gas acquisitions at any cost," Andre de Ruyter, a senior
group executive, told Reuters.
Beyond buying assets, the company may partner with producers
to convert their gas into fuel or chemicals, he added.
Sasol is betting on the relatively cheap price of natural
gas compared with crude oil, hoping to feed cheap gas into
plants that convert the product into fuels that can be sold at
higher prices.
It expects such price differentials for some time yet.
Sasol posted a 25 percent rise in yearly headline earnings
per share to 42.28 rand ($5.18), boosted by a 17 percent rise in
the average crude oil price and an 11 percent softer average
rand/dollar exchange rate.
A weaker rand is positive for South African exporters as it
lifts profits when overseas earnings are brought home. Sasol
said any 10 cent change in the annual average rand/dollar
exchange rate impacts its operating profit by 800 million rand.
Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and
excludes certain one-time items. Full-year turnover rose to
169.4 billion rand from 142.4 billion.
Sasol's capital expenditure reached 29.2 billion rand in the
year through June and the company plans to raise that to 32
billion this financial year and 34 billion the following year.
Increasingly its focus is on gas.
GAS TO LIQUID
The company is already conducting feasibility studies to
build three 48,000 barrels-per-day gas-to-liquid (GTL) plants in
North America, one in Canada and two in the United States. Sasol
is also working on an engineering study for a GTL plant in
Uzbekistan.
"The company is shifting gears. These plants, should they go
ahead, will be the future," said Sasha Naryshkine, an analyst at
Johannesburg brokerage Vestact.
Sasol will also pursue shale gas in South Africa after the
government lifted a moratorium on exploration, although it may
take a decade before the country produces shale gas at a
commercial scale given the nascent nature of the domestic
industry.
The group is also in talks with consortiums who found gas in
neighbouring Mozambique, offering them an alternative to risky
and expensive liquefied natural gas plants, de Ruyter said.
"We can demonstrate that we have the ability to monetise the
gas by either turning it into fuel or chemicals. We are engaging
with a number of parties," he said.
Output of synthetic fuels was 7.2 million tonnes and the
company said it expected production at that unit to improve to
between 7.2 and 7.4 million tonnes in the current year.
"The best performing segment, as per usual, is the synfuels
business, which is obscenely profitable," Naryshkine added.
Sasol said it expects crude oil and product prices to remain
volatile in the near term, while the rand will remain one of the
biggest external factors impacting its profitability.
The company said it would pay a final cash dividend of 11.80
rand per ordinary share, up from 9.9 rand the previous year.
The stock, down nearly 3 percent so far this year, was up
2.9 percent at 385 rand by 1342 GMT, compared with a 0.3 percent
fall in the JSE Top-40 blue-chip index.
($1 = 8.1661 South African rand)
(Editing by Ed Stoddard and David Holmes)