* FY headline EPS up 27 pct to 33.85 rand
* FY turnover up to 142.4 bln rand from 122.3 bln rand
* Looking for new gas assets to boost portfolio
(Adds details, quotes, shares)
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 South Africa's Sasol Ltd
, the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, defied
a stronger rand to post a 27 percent rise in full-year earnings
on Monday, helped by cost cuts and higher commodity prices.
The petrochemical manufacturer said it expects a better
operational performance in the 2012 financial year, even as it
struggles with the strong local currency.
"The rand certainly remains a challenge going forward,"
Chief Financial Officer Christine Ramon said, adding that each
change of 10 South African cents in the exchange rate hit
operating profit by about 950 million rand ($130.4 million).
A strong rand is a negative for South African exporters as
it eats into profits when overseas earnings are brought home.
The currency has strengthened 23 percent against the
dollar since the start of 2009.
Under new leadership since July, Sasol is investing heavily
to further diversify its operations into chemicals, gas and
clean energy projects, and to reduce its heavy carbon footprint.
"It's good to see that they are broadening their base to not
remain too reliant on only one significant contributor," said
Sasha Naryshkine, an analyst at asset manager Vestact.
"They seek to increase their profile in North America and
that's where the growth will be."
Sasol recently bought two shale gas interests in Canada to
boost its gas portfolio and secure feedstock. New Chief
Executive David Constable said the company was scouting North
America, Africa and Asia-Pacific for other assets.
"We will continue most definitely on the gas-to-liquids leg
of the strategy and that will take us to more international
locations," he said. For related interview:
Capital expenditure for the current financial year is
forecast at 31 billion rand ($4.3 billion), and 32 billion rand
the following year.
Sasol and Canada's Talisman Energy are
working on a feasibility study into a 48,000 barrels per day
gas-to-liquids plant that would eventually use the gas produced
from their Farrell Creek assets.
Sasol said it had completed a feasibility study for a
gas-to-liquids plant in Uzbekistan and would decide in the near
future whether to proceed to an engineering study on the
project.
Due to a delay in China's approval for a proposed
coal-to-liquids plant, the company said it had relocated staff
and planned funding to other projects.
Sasol said it expects volumes from its synthetic fuels
operations in South Africa to reach between 7.2 and 7.3 million
tonnes in the current financial year, and forecast improved
volumes from its operations from Mozambique and Canada.
Headline earnings per share for the year to the end of June
rose 27 percent to 33.85 rand from the previous year. Headline
EPS, the main profit gauge in South Africa, excludes certain
one-time items.
Earnings were in the middle of Sasol's own estimate of a 22
to 32 percent increase.
Full-year revenue rose to 142.4 billion rand from 122.3
billion. Sasol said it would pay a final dividend of 9.90 rand
per share, up from 7.70 rand a year ago.
Shares in the company were down 1.7 percent at 318.35 rand
at 1305 GMT, hit by the broader market sell-off on concerns
about the European debt crisis.
($1 = 7.285 South African Rand)
(Editing by David Holmes, David Dolan and Jane Merriman)