* Investigation into cause of fire ongoing

* Sasol reports one injury (Adds injury, investigation ongoing)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 24 South African petrochemicals group Sasol said on Wednesday that a fire broke out at its Secunda coal-to-liquids plant in the north-eastern Mpumalanga province, but that the situation was under control.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing, it added.

"Today at approximately 10:00 (0800 GMT) an incident occurred resulting in a fire at the Sasol Secunda facility, gasification plant on the west side of the plant. Sasol emergency services were immediately dispatched and the situation is under control," the company said in a statement.

Sasol said there was one injury and five employees were being medically assessed.

The fire had no impact on the local community, it added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)