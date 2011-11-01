CAPE TOWN Nov 1 South Africa's Sasol , the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, signed a joint venture agreement on Tuesday with Australia's Origin Energy to explore for coal-bed methane in Botswana.

The Kubu joint venture has prospecting rights covering about 3,000 square kilometers in the southern African nation, the world's top diamond producer which is increasingly attracting investment into its untapped coal reserves.

"The joint venture partners plan to conduct a number of exploration activities in the license area during the next two years to determine the quantity of natural gas available and the feasibility for future commercial development," the companies said in a statement.

Coal-bed methane refers to gas trapped in underground coal seams. Although it is extracted by unconventional means it is sold and used in the same manner as conventional natural gas. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)