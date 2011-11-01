(Adds details, quotes)
CAPE TOWN Nov 1 South Africa's Sasol ,
the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, signed a joint
venture agreement on Tuesday with Australia's Origin Energy
to explore for coal-bed methane in Botswana.
The Kubu joint venture has prospecting rights covering about
3,000 square kilometers in the southern African nation -- the
world's top diamond producer which is increasingly attracting
investment into its untapped coal reserves.
"The joint venture partners plan to conduct a number of
exploration activities in the license area during the next two
years to determine the quantity of natural gas available and the
feasibility for future commercial development," the companies
said in a statement.
Coal-bed methane refers to gas trapped in underground coal
seams. Although it is extracted by unconventional means it is
sold and used in the same manner as conventional natural gas.
Paul Zealand, chief executive for upstream activities at
Origin, said the initial exploration phase would probably cost
tens of millions of dollars, but if successful could help boost
a company looking to grow at around 10-15 percent a year.
"Clearly Origin is exploring for forms of energy outside of
Australia, whether that be geo-thermal or hydro or coal seam
gas," he told Reuters after the signing ceremony.
Origin also has a share in an exploration well in Kenya, as
well as exploration ventures in Thailand and Vietnam.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)