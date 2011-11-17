JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South African
petrochemicals group Sasol plans to build a 140 MW
gas-to-power plant in Mozambique, with first power from the
project coming in late 2013, Henri Loubser, Sasol New Energy
Managing Director, said on Thursday.
Loubser said at a company presentation the plant will be a
joint venture with a local power utility and power will be
mostly used for the Mozambican market.
Sasol, the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, has
increasingly been diversifying into chemicals, gas and clean
energy projects to better position itself in the low-carbon
power sector.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Writing by Olivia Kumwenda;
Editing by Jon Herskovitz)