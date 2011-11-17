* Sees 140 MW power plant, in JV with Mozambique utility
* Power to serve primarily the Mozambican market
(Adds details, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South African
petrochemicals group Sasol plans to build a 140 MW
gas-to-power plant in Mozambique, with first power from the
project expected in late 2013, Henri Loubser, the head of
Sasol's new energy unit said on Thursday.
The plant will be built via a joint venture with local power
utility EDM, which is expected to take a 51 percent stake in the
project, Loubser said at a company presentation . The power will
be mostly used for the Mozambican market, he added.
"We will have to take our investment decision in the first
half of next year ... it can be built in just a bit longer than
12 months," Loubser told Reuters.
The plant is expected to cost around 1.8 billion rand
($220.6 million), in line with a similar project Sasol is
developing at its Sasolburg operations in South Africa.
Loubser said he did not foresee any problems in sourcing
money for the project, neither for Sasol nor Mozambique's EDM.
"Southern Africa is so in need for electricity that if you
have the right technology, a good feedstock like gas, you will
always find the lenders to support such a project," he said.
CLEAN ENERGY PROJECTS
Sasol, the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal and one
of South Africa's top emitters with around 60 million tonnes of
CO2 per year, has increasingly been diversifying into chemicals,
gas and clean energy projects to better position itself in the
low-carbon power sector.
The firm, criticised by environmentalists for doing little
to streamline its operations towards a carbon-free economy, said
it had set a target to reduce its emissions intensity by 15
percent across its operations by 2020 from a 2005 baseline.
It also plans to make any new coal-to-liquids (CTL) plants
more efficient by reducing emissions of those built before 2020
by 20 percent and those built before 2030 by 30 percent.
Sasol plans to generate 60 percent its power needs by 2013
to beat rising electricity prices and to reduce its dependence
on the national grid, especially as utility Eskom struggles to
supply rising demand from industrial and residential users.
The firm, as part of a national initiative, is also studying
the option of capturing and storing carbon emissions.
Sasol said the aim was for a test injection of carbon at a
yet to be identified site to happen in 2016, but it would take
years before the technology could be applied on a larger scale.
"If you look at a realistic timeline, we are speaking of
10-15 years before you can potentially do it at a scale that
would be of interest to South Africa," Ebbie Haan, the head of
Sasol's petroleum unit said.
In a bid to reduce its carbon footprint, Sasol is investing
heavily in exploration for feed stocks other than coal such as
coal bed methane gas in Botswana and natural gas in Mozambique.
Sasol currently sources gas from the onshore Pande/Temane
field in Mozambique, but plans to drill an exploration well in
the country's M10 offshore block in the third quarter of next
year, hoping to emulate gas discoveries recently made in the
southern African country by U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum
and Italy's Eni.
($1 = 8.161 South African Rand)
