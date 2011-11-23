* Sasol estimates six-month earnings up 45 percent

* Says estimate may change depending on oil price, exchange rate

* Share price up 1.6 percent (Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, NOV 23 - South African petrochemicals group Sasol expected sharply higher earnings for the six months to the end of December on higher oil prices, a weaker rand and improved operational performances, the group said on Wednesday.

Sasol shares extended gains in late morning trade to be 1.60 percent higher, outperforming the Top-40 blue-chip index which was about one percent lower.

"Sasol's earnings per share and headline earnings per share for the six months ending 31 December 2011 are estimated to increase by at least 45 percent compared to the prior comparable period," the group said in a statement.

Trends like a weaker rand will help lift its export earnings which are made in foreign currency while higher oil prices flow to the bottom line of its fuels division.

But the group stressed that changes in oil prices and exchange rates could lead to revisions in estimated earnings.

The company said Sasol Synfuels' production volume guidance for the 2012 financial year had been revised down slightly to a range of between 7.0 million tons and 7.2 million ton.

Sasol said this took "into account the cumulative effect of three unforeseen incidents that have impacted production for the year to date."

The incidents include a 3-week industrial action which took place in July and a gasifier problem at the Secunda West plant in August.

The group also said it had experienced an incident on a coal conveyor system which disrupted coal supply to its Secunda East plant. The system is being repaired. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Marius Bosch)