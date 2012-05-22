TRICHARDT, South Africa May 22 Petrochemicals
group Sasol, the world's top maker of motor fuel from
coal, on Tuesday launched a new 3.5 billion rand ($423 million)
shaft at its Twistdraai colliery in South Africa to extend the
life of the mine beyond 2039.
The new shaft, Thubelisha, in South Africa's eastern
Mpumalanga province, will produce up to 10.6 million tonnes of
coal per year when it reaches full production in 2018.
Sasol, South Africa's third-largest coal producer, plans to
invest a total of 14 billion rand over 8 years in new coal mines
to replace older ones which are nearing the end of their life.
"The Thubelisha project is part of our mine replacement
programme, which sees us replacing 60 percent of our operating
capacity in Secunda over the next eight years," Chief Executive
David Constable said at the launch.
Up to 4 million tonnes of coal from the new shaft will be
destined for exports, while some 3.8 million tonnes will be used
to produce synthetic fuels and chemicals at the Secunda plant,
with the remainder made up of discard coal.
Hermann Wenhold, managing director of Sasol's mining unit,
said the company plans to apply for a mining license in the
northern Waterberg coal fields.
This is touted to become South Africa's next key coal mining
region as reserves in the Witbank area, where most mines
currently are, near depletion.
"Our plan is to start with a relatively small mine," he
said, adding that the coal from that mine would be destined both
for exports and domestic use.
The project will depend on the development of much needed
infrastructure, which would link the coal fields with South
Africa's power stations and with export terminals at the coast.
Sasol currently produces more than 40 million tonnes of coal
per year.
($1 = 8.2761 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tebogo Mahlaela and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed
Stoddard)